We understand the last few months have brought huge challenges for businesses, but many are telling us, that the pandemic also created opportunities to adapt and innovate.

Entering awards can be a daunting task, sitting staring at a blank sheet of paper wondering where on earth you start with telling your businesses story.

So here are a few tips on how to put together an inspiring entry that the judges will remember.

Read the criteria thoroughly and the go back to it and read it again.

It may sound obvious to say read the criteria again and again but when writing a submission it is very easy to get side tracked or go off course. The submission needs to be factual and easy to read. The judges have a lot of information to ingest so it is important to make it as easy as possible.

Get a second opinion

Writing a submission can be intensive and the person writing it can become too close to the project. Have someone proof read over the submission to get a second opinion, or leave it alone and go back to it after a couple of days. You will be surprised at how many changes you will make.

Evidence

How good is your business, is it the best of the best?

Well judges will not believe it just because you say so, you need to put together a solid case that is backed up by evidence. Proof that what you are saying is true and accurate.

Supporting information

You need to supply two pieces of quantitative supporting documentation with your entry, and this can be anything from graphs and charts to marketing literature or testimonials.

Index your supporting information clearly and correctly.

The judges only have a small amount of time to read all the entries so you need to make this as easy as possible.

Tell your business story; make it an inspiring read and one that is written from the heart. If you are passionate about your business this will come through and can be infectious. The judges are more likely to remember your entry above any of the others.

Use the submission process as a learning tool

Entering awards are a fantastic way for you to profile your business internally and many find the whole process a great eye opener. Even if you do not make the shortlist you will find the process of great strategic value to your business.

Look at the categories and really think about the different areas within your business, where you want your business to be and what you will do to achieve your goals. Document it well and you are half way to a winning submission already.

Remember you can enter up three categories.

Should you become a finalist or winner use the logos to your best advantage, think in advance about how you will use the logos in your marketing campaigns. For example on your website homepage, on your email signature, in your marketing literature, on your business cards the list goes on.

Most of all enjoy the process, engage with your business and shout about your successes.

