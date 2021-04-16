Published: 12:00 PM April 16, 2021

A construction lawyer who is rated as one of the best in his field is retiring after a quarter of a century with Cambridge legal firm Hewitsons.

Tim Richards, 61, head of the firm’s construction law team, joined Hewitsons in 1996 and took charge of many of their heavyweight building cases.

He has gone on to be recognised in the ninth edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom 2021, ranked in Chambers & Partners UK Guide to the Legal Profession 2019 and is a recommended lawyer in Legal 500 Client’s Guide to the Legal Profession 2021.

Tim, who lives in Abbotsley, said: “It is very satisfying to be able to walk around Milton Keynes, Northampton and Cambridge, where Hewitsons has offices, and see the tangible results of projects you have worked on and think ‘I worked on that’.”

Most recently, his practice area has been construction and procurement law, advising clients on both the contentious and non-contentious aspects of building and engineering projects for both public and private sector clients.

He has also been a member of the firm’s charity and education and banking and finance groups.













