Huntingdonshire District Council’s bid is to secure funding to boost St Neots town centre through the Future High Street Funds (FHSF) initiative.

Success would mean accessing a pot of more than £5 million of central funding to use, with other public funds.

While welcoming the district council’s announcement, Barker Storey Matthews also recognises the need for investment in Ramsey and Huntingdon.

Stephen Power, director of the company, said, “We have a long-standing association with commercial operators in St Neots - investors, developers, landlords and business occupiers.

“The announcement of the latest bid for central government funding sees the town poised to raise its profile and further enhance the town for both business occupiers and residents.

“It’s important that public and private interests work in tandem to maximise the opportunity any central funding may bring.”