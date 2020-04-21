Glebe Farm, in King’s Ripton, has seen a surge in orders from shops and online retailers such as Amazon during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has meant that the team have had to implement correct employee distancing at the farm in line with government guidance to ensure they stay safe.

This has involved moving the office crew to home while doubling shifts at the farm for key workers to ensure they can meet retailer and consumer orders.

Rebecca Rayner, director at Glebe Farm Foods, said: “Oats fall firmly in the category of pantry staple.

“To say we’ve been inundated with orders is an understatement.

“Ramping up every element of our business, from manufacture and quality control to packing and order processing, all at the same time has required some business skills that we didn’t know we even had.”

Glebe Farm has a wide range of oat products from porridge oats, granola and muesli through to their recently launched PureOaty oat drink.

They also recently donated a range of their products to staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital to help ensure they have access to nutritious and healthy food.

Rebecca added: “More than a million people in the UK eat our oats every day, whether from a retail outlet or direct from us and our Glebe brand.

“Our team here at Glebe, our customers, our suppliers and everyone we work with are operating under incredibly hard and very difficult circumstances.

“It’s a continually evolving situation, but what we have seen is remarkable resilience, commitment and flexibility within the supply chain and a dedication to ensure that everything gets to where it is needed.

“We give a huge thank you to everyone working with us, and to our customers for ordering from us - and our thoughts are especially with those dealing with very difficult circumstances at this time.”

For more information visit www.glebefarmfoods.co.uk or call 01487 773282.

