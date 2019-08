The business has been running for around 10 years, initially from owner Elaine Spence's home, before moving into a range of premises in the town, now settling on its latest outlet in Crown Street.

The move has also enabled Elaine to expand the range of products on sale and she would like to start offering classes for the craft side of the business.

She said: "With dancing and crafts becoming more popular, the shop now has a much bigger choice of dancewear, wool and haberdashery.

"Due to the shop being more spacious, new items are on offer such as baby gifts, wedding items, lunch and storage bags and personalised items."

Elaine added: "There are also plans to provide an alterations service as well as classes for crochet, knitting, needle felting and other crafts, with the hope the shop will become a community hub with many age groups benefitting from what it has to offer."

The shop is open from 9.30am-5pm, Monday to Saturday.