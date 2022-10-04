Café owner Deborah Ross-Harwood said that Stagecoach's cuts will be "another whammy" for her business. - Credit: Hunts Post

The owner of a café at Huntingdon Bus Stations fears Stagecoach's axing of its bus routes could eventually force her out of business.

Deborah Ross-Harwood, who runs Debest café in the bus station, is concerned that the number of customers visiting her café will plummet once the bus routes are cut.

Deborah said: “It’s a concern for me. I’ve just struggled through the pandemic."

“Business picked up after the pandemic, but this is going to be another whammy."

Deborah has worked at Debest café for 12 and a half years and has already noticed business starting to dip - Credit: Hunts Post

Stagecoach East operate bus routes to Ramsey, March, St Neots and St Ives from Huntingdon bus station, but the four services, alongside 14 others, are to be axed by Stagecoach as a response to "post-pandemic travel patterns".

“It’s going to force me out of business eventually because I won’t be able to continue. There won’t be the footfall here," Deborah continued.

"The café is so far out the main drag of town. My customers are normally shoppers who are coming in to stop, have a cup of tea and a scone on the way home."

Stagecoach announced that the changes and cuts to its services will be implemented on October 30.

However, Deborah has noticed that Stagecoach's services are already dwindling ahead of the deadline with heavy delays and cancellations, which Deborah said is heavily impacting residents.

#CambridgeCitySightseeing

Unfortunately, our Cambridge City Sightseeing open top bus tour will not operate on Saturday 1st October due to driver availability issues. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Stagecoach East (@Stagecoach_East) September 30, 2022

“I see it day in, day out and the absolute misery it's causing people," she added.

“Stagecoach, even if they know the buses are going, they're still not providing a service until that point.

"Yesterday, I had a man from Chatteris stuck here from 2.15pm to 6.45pm last night. They’re not even upholding what they say they’re going to do.

"At the moment, it's pot luck whether you’re going to get a bus at all, and it shouldn’t be like that."

Deborah also recalled on September 27 that, an 84-year-old woman from Ramsey on a mobility scooter was left stranded after Stagecoach had cancelled many of its services that day.

Deborah was unable to get hold of any operators and has since expressed concern that once the cuts are implemented, the "knock-on effect for everybody is going to be devastating".



