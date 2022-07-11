St Neots Windows is celebrating reaching the remarkable feat of 25 years of trading, growing from a small industrial unit with one team of installers to the established prominent business it is now, with five teams of installers, and a trade counter.

Owner, John Woods, trained as a carpenter when he left school and then went on to work with his dad as a window fabricator and installer.

He therefore already had 14 years' of experience before he founded St Neots Windows in 1997, which he runs alongside his wife, Tracey.

The company has earned itself an excellent reputation, which spans the local area and stretches along the A1 corridor and beyond, supplying windows, doors, conservatories, flat roofs, porches, tiled roofs and gutters to the trade and the public, offering first-class products and excellent customer service.

Based in Little End Road, Eaton Socon, the company moved to its current site, with its stylish showrooms and conservatories for people to browse in 2004.

John said: “People come and view our products in the showroom and they are able to see what is available and then they know what they are buying. We give them a straight-forward price, no gimmicks, no false discounts and we keep it simple”

Moving to the larger premises in 2004 enabled the company to open a dedicated trade counter that sells all types of hardware, spare parts and supply only products to both the trade sector and general public.

David Clare, who has worked for the company for eight years, said: “I have seen the trade counter side of the business grow. Whether it’s a small business or the DIY enthusiast we can usually supply the parts they need”

While running St Neots Windows for the last 25 years John has kept up with all the new regulations and now also has qualifications in surveying.

Tracey explained: “In-house training is very important to us, John has passed all of his knowledge and skills on to the staff to ensure his high standards are maintained by everyone.”

Sadly John was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease at the end of last year, but that has not stopped him and he has participated in several charity events to raise money and awareness for MND including a charity walk organised by a close friend that raised more than £6,500.00.

Despite the MND diagnosis, the company assure the public that John's legacy will continue as it has for the last 25 years.

Tracey said: "Our manager, Michael Gulliver has been with us for 18 years and after all that time he is more like family. He has been so supportive since John's diagnosis and taken over fully running the business alongside me, meaning John can step back and just come into the office as and when he chooses.”

He and another member of management have acquired shares and will maintain the family culture and running of the business alongside John and Tracey.

Michael said: "I just want to continue the business in John's name, nothing will change our high standards or ethos"













