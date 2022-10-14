NatWest's St Neots branch on High Street will close next year, one of 43 branches to shut across the country. - Credit: PA

An increase in online banking has forced a bank to close one of its branches in Huntingdonshire.

NatWest’s branch on St Neots High Street will shut permanently next year, one of 43 branches across the country to close.

Writing in a leaflet to customers, NatWest said less people coming into the bank, coupled with the rise in mobile and online banking, has led to it making “some tough choices.

“Closing a branch is always difficult and not a decision that we ever take lightly.”

NatWest found that 76 per cent of personal banking customers at the St Neots branch chose to use online banking or its mobile app last year.

Average counter transactions also slipped by 64 per cent between January 2019 and the same month this year.

NatWest added: “We promise that you’ll still be able to talk to one of our team either on the phone, by video or in one of our other branches.”

The St Neots branch will close on February 28, 2023.