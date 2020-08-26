The cafe at the new Hotel Chocolat in Eaton Socon The cafe at the new Hotel Chocolat in Eaton Socon

Luxury British chocolatier and cacao grower Hotel Chocolat has opened the new outlet at Alpha Drive, which is located behind the B&Q store in Eaton Socon.

The branch includes a café with outdoor and indoor seating.

Customers can enjoy all brand’s usual products as well as a unique range of factory specials. These include end-of-season runs, misshapen chocolates and more. Wherever possible, the brand reuses, recycles and repurposes and Hotel Chocolat advocates “Mottainai” – a Japanese term that advocates the elegance in creating as little waste as possible.

This ethical approach forms part of their cacao growing - they use every part for something - from the pod husk to the tiny nibs inside the shells, but it also extends to the way they sell chocolate – they abhor unnecessary waste.

The opening of this factory outlet reinforces their ethical values. Hotel Chocolat strives to be a force for good, bringing happiness through chocolate and treading lightly on the planet.

Angus Thirlwell, chief executive officer and co-founder of the company, said: “This innovative factory outlet is like nothing we’ve opened before. Not only will it add to our new job creation in the area, it’s a unique solution for guests at this present time. Guests can drive from their front door to ours – there is ample parking and the site itself is twice the size of an average Hotel Chocolat, across two rooms with extensive outside seating too.

This opening captures the spirit of Hotel Chocolat, epitomising our brand strength and vigour in a physical format. Complete with hot and chilled drinks, award-winning ice cream and lots of chocolate.

The outlet is open from Monday to Saturday from 9am–6pm and Sundays from 10am–4pm.

Social distancing is mandatory, with only 25 guests in store and 20 outdoor seating at any one time and floor stickers to highlight the space needed between guests.

Hotel Chocolat was founded in 2004 with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – that remain central to the brand’s success.