Adam Crysell has taken over the role from Spencer Wicks in a key appointment following the acquisition of the firm by EBC Enterprises Ltd.

He has joined the firm from Anglian Water where he held a range of management posts including business continuity and emergency planning manager, tactical operations delivery manager and integrated project leader.

Mr Crysell said: “I am really excited to be joining Glomac Engineering Limited at such a pivotal time. This sleeping giant of a company has been loved and nurtured by Spencer, the previous owner. But now it is time to put my leadership and sector experience to the test and push Glomac forward.

“Building on a strong base and legacy is important but, with the backing of the new owners, I can’t wait to see where we can take the company over the coming months and years.”

Patrick Phelan, a director of EBC Enterprises, said: “We are delighted to welcome Adam to Glomac and look forward to working with him. The company will benefit significantly from his deep sector knowledge and track record in a range of management positions across the industry.

“We also acknowledge the outstanding work done by Spencer Wicks over the past 20 years, during which time he has developed Glomac to become a leading provider of products and solutions in its specialist field of engineering.”