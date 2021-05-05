Published: 12:00 PM May 5, 2021

St Neots Windows was launched in 1977 and from humble beginnings, the company has expanded and earned a good reputation which spans the local area and stretches along the A1 corridor and beyond.

The company, based in Little End Road, Eaton Socon, supplies windows, doors, conservatories, flat roofs, porches, tiled roofs and gutters to the trade and the public, offering first-class products and excellent customer service.

Owner John Woods is from St Neots, and he runs the business with his wife Tracey. Despite the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, John and Tracey have been able to keep the business running smoothly and, it has actually seen growth in the last 12 months.

John's view is that many people had earmarked money for holidays before the pandemic and lockdown and instead chose to spend the cash on home improvements.

John Woods is the joint owner of St Neots Windows, which he runs with wife Tracey. - Credit: HUNTS POST

"People are not having holidays at the moment, so instead they have been spending their money on their homes. We are very busy right now."

Part of the factory area of St Neots Windows in Little End Road. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Like a lot of other businesses, St Neots Windows worked hard to ensure staff and customers were covid-safe once lockdown restrictions were eased.

"It is more difficult for the fitters out on site than it is for us in the office, but they have their masks and they all have hand wash and sanitizer. As long as people are wearing masks and with the restrictions now eased slightly, we can have up to four people in the show room to see the products," explained John.

Tracey, who is joint owner, admitted she had some concerns when the first lockdown was announced last March.

“In March last year when everyone shut down, we were worried that our business would suffer as we had to shut the shop. But John and I had to keep working and the first few months were quiet, but then come May time, customers started ringing up. We did have some difficulty getting parts from suppliers at times, but at least we were working."

The business has expanded steadily over the years and much of the work comes from recommendations.

“We go all the way up to Hatfield and Hertfordshire and across to Milton Keynes and out to Cambridge, sort of an A1 corridor," explained John.

“In terms of recommendations, we have gone as far as Southampton and even Frinton-on-Sea."

