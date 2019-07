The firm, which employs 70 people at its Alington Road site, was shortlisted by Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly and Baroness Greengross, co-chairmen of the All-Party Parliamentary Corporate Responsibility Group (APCRG).

The winners were announced at a reception held in the Houses of Parliament on July 16 and Cambridge Precision was awarded third place, the only regional firm in the country to make it to the shortlist.

Tony Murray, from Cambridge Precision Ltd (CPL), said: "To be on the shortlist was a fantastic accolade which acknowledges wonderfully all the hard work of our team here at CPL. The awards recognise companies that are: supporting the local community; investing in healthy workplaces; offering apprenticeships and training; working to reduce their environmental impact; and working with suppliers and SMEs to support responsible business practice.

"All of these criteria are fundamental aspects of our approach to sustainability and innovative business practice and we are proud to have been nominated by our local MP."

CPL was founded in St Neots in 1994 and specialises in precision engineering.

Mr Djanogly MP said: "We launched our Responsible Business Champions scheme in 2015 with the aim of encouraging MPs to look at how responsibly companies in their constituencies are operating and to celebrate with us the achievements of the best.

"It is an excellent way for MPs to encourage responsible business practice and we are delighted to have the support of the corporate responsibility minister, Kelly Tolhurst, for our Responsible Business Champions scheme."

The award was supported by Anglian Water.

Andy Brown, head of sustainability at the utility firm said: "As a company strongly committed to responsible business practice, Anglian Water is very pleased to support this award scheme. The criteria used by the parliamentary judges to select the National Responsible Business Champion are demanding, requiring high standards from companies across all aspects of their work. These shortlisted companies are all doing great work."