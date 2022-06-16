Simon Barnes, son of Colin Barnes (left), Elizabeth Barnes, Colin’s wife (centre) and Lifesure Managing Director, Paul Reid (right) celebrate 50 years of trading. - Credit: ROGER TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Cambridgeshire-based insurance broker Lifesure celebrates its 50th anniversary by sharing the stories and experiences of some of its most loyal customers throughout the past five decades.

Family-owned Lifesure, which specialise in providing personal lines insurance to the UK leisure sector, is celebrating 50 years of business. This important business milestone will be marked by a series of commissioned artworks by local artist Georgina Westwood.

The unique artwork will reflect the personal stories of some of Lifesure's most loyal customers and illustrates how the leisure industry has changed and evolved since 1972, when the company was founded.

Memorabilia, including a unique reflection of the leisure industry, has been produced for its staff, customers, and competition winners to share in the celebrations.

In addition to the commissioned artwork, Lifesure has several local and community planned events throughout the year. The aim of these events is for the business to give back to the local area where the company was first established and remains, and to thank its team for the part, they play in Lifesure's ongoing success.

Simon Barnes, son of Lifesure founder Colin Barnes and board member, explains: “My father founded this company with a strong desire to deliver true value to our customers with products and services that matched their needs.

Lifesure founder Colin Barnes. - Credit: LIFESURE

"Although Lifesure has grown over the years, we have remained true to the values on which it was founded.”

Paul Reid, managing director of Lifesure, added: “We have reached this milestone thanks to our loyal and valued customers who trust us with protecting their homes, possessions, and leisure vehicles.

"Because of the relationship with our customers, the dedication of our employees, and the backing of many of the UK's leading insurers, we can look forward to the next 50 years of continued growth and success.”

Lifesure is a family-owned broker specialising in insurance policies for leisure lovers such as motorhome enthusiasts and caravan weekenders, and everything in between.

Lifesure says its customers enjoy "good old-fashioned customer service", with a local contact centre, personable and experienced staff, and access to not only leisure but everyday insurances, all under one roof.

Lifesure is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and also a member of BIBA, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

For more information, visit: www.lifesure.co.uk or contact vikky.littlewood@lifesure.co.uk