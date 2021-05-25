Published: 1:00 PM May 25, 2021

i-dash in Eaton Socon has celebrated its 20th anniversary. - Credit: i-dash

St Neots-based i-dash celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this month.

The IT and Technology Solutions provider, which is situated on Great North Road, Eaton Socon, celebrated its 20 years in business on May 11.

i-dash was started on May 11, 2001 by Mick Marks who retired from the RAF with an MBE. The business started from humble beginnings with a few members of staff in a small, rented office located near St Neots town centre.

i-dash has grown over the last 20 years and in 2013, the company moved into a purpose-built office in Eaton Socon, complete with an on-site tier three data centre.

i-dash is a managed service provider which now has more than 20 members of staff encompassing the specialisations of software development, engineering, hosting and support.

The company says it 20 years’ of experience means it has attained success based on the ability to convert knowledge into value for its customers. It also says it has a strong customer base, which continues to grow.

Managing director, Mick Marks, said: “I am so proud of the i-dash team, we have a strong team who deliver quality services and products. I can honestly say I still enjoy the daily challenges and love working with this capable team.”

Mr Marks says i-dash are experts in all computer-based technology and offer a wide range of solutions, for their customers. covering all aspects of data security, business continuity, data recovery, telecoms, hosted Cloud, back-up, traditional hardware supply and full customer support.

Additionally, the company's consultancy services covers a wide and diverse range of areas.

"i-dash offers a comprehensive solution portfolio supported by individuals with deep industry knowledge, extensive technology expertise and profound customer service," explained Mr Marks.

If you would like more information about i-dash services, go to: www.i-dash. co.uk or call: 01480 471 086 or email: sales@i-dash.co.uk.

i-dash is based at 105 Great North Road, in Eaton Socon.