Retiring postmaster Chris Whateley with an award commemorating his 50 years of service at Ramsey Road Post Office. - Credit: Post Office

Postmaster Chris Whateley is retiring from his position at Ramsey Road Post Office in St Ives after 52 years.

Chris began working at the branch when he was 17 years old, and after he and his parents jointly purchased the store, he took over as postmaster in 1982.

Chris worked as a postmaster for 40 years until he decided to hand over the reins.

Chris said: “I’ll miss the staff. It’s more like a family.

“Leaving will be a bit of a shock to the system – what am I going to do with the time? I’ve enjoyed meeting people, as I’m a social person. On the whole, people are really friendly and happy to have the service."

Area manager Navjot Jandu said: “Chris has contributed a huge amount to his community and Post Office in his decades of service.

“He will be missed by his customers, and I want to say thank you on behalf of our

organisation. Half a century’s service – including 40 years as a Postmaster – is a huge achievement.”

Chris says he now plans to spend his time bowling and gardening.



