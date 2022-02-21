Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
St Ives man, 23, appointed general manager at the Golden Lion Hotel

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:00 PM February 21, 2022
Domonic Bird, 23, pictured after being officially confirmed as the Golden Lion hotel's general manager.

Domonic Bird, 23, pictured after being officially confirmed as the Golden Lion hotel's general manager. - Credit: The Coaching Inn Group

Domonic Bird, 23, has officially been appointed as the Golden Lion Hotel's new general manager.

The hotel in St Ives, managed by the Coaching Inn Group, offered Domonic the role after he had acted as a general manager designate and had completed his sports degree at university in Leeds. 

When at university, Domonic travelled up and down on the train from Leeds, juggling his studies with his hotel role.

Domonic said: “The Coaching Inn Group gave me the amazing opportunity of joining their in-house Duty Manager’s training programme in my spare time while continuing with my sports degree course so, of course, I jumped at the offer.”

“I was working seven days a week but absolutely loving it and eventually moved up to become assistant manager."

Domonic has worked at the hotel since he was 17 years old, collecting glasses as a holiday job whilst taking his A levels at St Ivo Academy before eventually progressing through the organisation.

Coaching Inn Group CEO Kevin Charity said Domonic was a shining example of what young people could achieve through the company's training programmes.

DO YOU HAVE A BUSINESS STORY? Email: editor@huntspost.co.uk
 



