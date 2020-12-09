News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hotel and former home in St Ives is being sold for just over one million pounds

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:52 AM December 9, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 16, 2020
Oliver's Lodge Hotel in Needingworth Road, St Ives, is up for sale.

A hotel and former Victorian home in St Ives is up for sale with an asking price of a little over one million pounds.

Oliver’s Lodge, in Needingworth Road, which has 20 bedrooms, is being sold by hotel sector specialist Colliers International at an asking price of £1,150,000 for the freehold.

Paul Barrasford, director in the Hotels Agency team, said that Oliver’s Lodge Hotel is a mid-market accommodation-led business, but could also be returned to its former use as a residential property.

He said: “Originally a detached Victorian house, Oliver’s Lodge is an established independent hotel, popular with both corporate clientele and leisure visitors to the historic market town of St Ives and the surrounding region.

The hotel was acquired by the present owner in 2008, and had been brought to the market because the owner wishes to relocate.

