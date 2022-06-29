IT support and consultancy group ILUX has been nominated for a Constituency Responsible Business Champion Award by Huntingdon MP, Jonathon Djanogly.

The Responsible Business Champions Scheme was introduced in 2015 by the All-Party Parliamentary Corporate Responsibility Group (APCRG).

It was set up to encourage MPs to connect with businesses whose responsible business practices are at the forefront of their strategy.

Each year MPs are invited by the APCRG to identify an outstanding local business that, because of its positive impact in their constituency, deserves to be nominated as their Constituency Responsible Business Champion.

A Parliamentary judging panel then considers the companies nominated by MPs against national criteria announced each year and selects one company as the winner.

Mr Djanogly nominated ILUX after a visit to their offices back in March.

During the visit, arranged in conjunction with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the MP heard from directors James Tilbury and Clare Elliot about their wellbeing award from the FSB Celebrating Business Awards.

The company was praised for many initiatives including their “smile” tokens for employees to spend on something that makes them smile, implementing an employee assistance programme giving free support and independent counselling and arranging for staff with families overseas to work abroad throughout lockdown.

CEO James Tilbury, said: “As a service-based business, our people are everything to us. I have built our business on mutual respect and consideration.

"Wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do. It is vital that our team is healthy, both physically and (perhaps more importantly) mentally. We do everything we can to support our employees and our clients.

"It is wonderful to be recognised again by the APCRG and we are looking forward to meeting the other nominees at the Westminster Reception in July.”

As part of its “people-first” strategy, the company also supports the local community. ILUX sponsored the “Making St. Ives Sparkle” campaign securing a spectacular light display in the run-up to Christmas, with plans underway for this year’s celebrations, and support the Cambridgeshire Constabulary football team.

Mr Djanlogy commented: “ILUX is a great example of a business that understands that the key to a successful business is to have your people and your community as the foundation to your strategy. ”

The award ceremony will be held on July 13 and hosted by the Minister for Business, Energy and Corporate Responsibility, Lord Callanan.