Published: 9:15 AM June 25, 2021

Prism Electronics in St Ives is celebrating three decades in the electronics industry.

The electronics experts produce printed circuit board assemblies which are used in products ranging from instrumentation and telecommunications to transportation and security.

The company is celebrating 30 years of success whilst embarking on exciting plans for the next few decades.

“It’s fantastic to think of the breadth and depth of products for which we’ve produced electronics. Great leaps have been made, not only in electronics, but in the technology and processes we use to manufacture them” said David Aspinall, managing director and co-founder of the company.

Prism Electronics was established in 1991 when electronics experts David Aspinall and Richard Walton formed the company through a management buy-out of the manufacturing division of their then employer.

“Contract electronics manufacturing was not yet well developed as a sector. We saw an opportunity to be successful, not only by delivering on-time and to a high standard, but with all the added-value our skills and experience could offer” says David Aspinall.

From their operations in St Ives, Prism Electronics has produced printed circuit board assemblies and other electronics for products in areas including instrumentation, medicine, transportation, communications, security, telemetry and industrial applications.

As well as supplying electronic assemblies for current and new products, Prism Electronics has also been of particular support to Domino Printing Sciences with obsolescence management by manufacturing key components when stocks or existing supply relationships have ended.

Today, Prism Electronics deliver printed circuit board assembly and additional contract electronic manufacturing services on a small-to-medium scale for many specialist and high-tech products.

In addition to manufacturing, their team works with clients to test and engineer solutions and ensure the electronics they manufacture reach the right destination around the globe.

“I’d put our longevity and success down not only to our manufacturing but the support we’ve shown our clients. Domino is a great example. We excel when we can work closely to test, develop and problem-solve so we produce the very best electronics for their needs” adds David.

“We’re very proud of both the manufacturing and engineering excellence we deliver to our partners. A lot of modern manufacturing is about flexibility, value and responsiveness. It’s perhaps our engineering skills and dedicated account management that will pave our way for the next three decades too” says Dave.



