Sponsors at the launch on March 11 Sponsors at the launch on March 11

Sponsors gathered to celebrate the launch of the Hunts Post Huntingdonshire Business awards last Wednesday at the Marriott Hotel in Huntingdon.

The awards are brought to you by Hunts Post publisher Archant to recognise and reward businesses in the area.

This year, Huntingdonshire District Council is the headline sponsor of the annual awards which will be held on November 6.

Councillor Richard West, chairman of the council said: “We are realising the importance of economic development, without economic development, without having businesses being successful we do not get the employment that we need.

“It is so important that we do provide for our residents, jobs that are well paid, that gives them opportunity to look after their families.

“So therefore I think business is so important, it is about creating wealth, so we can spend it on the services that we need. “That’s why we have become so involved, we have a good economic development team that are looking for good practise, looking to see where they can improve and what the council does for various businesses.

“I hope businesses will talk to the district council because only that way by talking to each other can we deliver a better service.”

The annual Hunts Post Business Awards now in it’s 23rd year

Each year we hear inspiring stories of what is good and great within our business community.

The awards offer our businesses a fantastic platform and opportunity to really shout about their success.

This year we have the following categories available to enter;

New Business of the Year

Small Medium Enterprises of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Supporting Young People Award

Commercial Business in The Community

The Customer Service Award

Business Growth Award

Business Person of the Year

Employer of the Year and the Innovation Award.

Criteria for each of the categories can be found on the awards website.

The Judges’ Award & The Business of the Year Award - These awards are not directly entered but chosen by the judges & will be announced on the night.

If you and your staff deserve to be recognised for the work that you do then enter the awards and shout about your success. We will be covering the awards throughout the year so watch this space for updates about the event.

Entry deadline for the 2020 awards is the 2nd September 2020 at 5pm. All entries can be made through he awards website www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk

If you would like to enter the awards, visit: www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk/categories