Published: 11:06 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 11:10 AM April 12, 2021

Hunts Post reporter Alex Collett has spoken to shoppers in Huntingdon this morning about the further reopening of the town centre.

The largest queues at 9am were at the new Shoe Zone in High Street and TK Max in Chequers Court.

Those waiting in the queues told us they were excited to be back on the High Street after four months in lock-down.

Mavalina Caus, 35, from Huntingdon, said: "I am excited. I am pregnant, so I need some clothes as nothing fits me anymore. I have been shopping online, but I prefer to come to the shops, especially for clothes to make sure I like things before I buy them."

Mavalina Caus outside TK Max on Monday morning. - Credit: ARCHANT

Lorraine Pavey, 62, from Little Gidding, said she was very excited to be out in the town centre. "I can't decide where to go first. I got up early as I felt so excited. TK Max is my favourite shop so it feels good to be here. I will have a wander up the High Street and later I am off to Rushden as they have a Primark."

Lorraine Pavey was excited to be out on the High Street in Huntingdon. - Credit: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Emelia Natsy, aged 8, was outside Shoe Zone with her mum to get some school shoes. "We have been waiting for ages, but I need some school shoes," she said. Emelia's brother Daniel was also with her as he needed wellington boots.

Emelia Natsy outside Shoe Zone waiting to buy some new school shoes. - Credit: ARCHANT

Thelma Moody, 85, and daughter Christine from Huntingdon, were also outside Shoe Zone, and Thelma said: "There are a lot of good bargains in Shoe Zone and we know what we want. We got here early. My daughter wants some ankle boots. It has been an absolute nightmare not being able to get out and walking through the town centre seeing all the shops closed and everywhere so dead. It is so lovely to see people today."

Thelma Moody and daughter Christine outside Shoe Zone in Huntingdon - Credit: ARCHANT







