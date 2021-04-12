Huge queues and lots of excitement in Huntingdon this morning as shoppers return to the high streets
Alexandra Collett
Hunts Post reporter Alex Collett has spoken to shoppers in Huntingdon this morning about the further reopening of the town centre.
The largest queues at 9am were at the new Shoe Zone in High Street and TK Max in Chequers Court.
Those waiting in the queues told us they were excited to be back on the High Street after four months in lock-down.
Mavalina Caus, 35, from Huntingdon, said: "I am excited. I am pregnant, so I need some clothes as nothing fits me anymore. I have been shopping online, but I prefer to come to the shops, especially for clothes to make sure I like things before I buy them."
Lorraine Pavey, 62, from Little Gidding, said she was very excited to be out in the town centre. "I can't decide where to go first. I got up early as I felt so excited. TK Max is my favourite shop so it feels good to be here. I will have a wander up the High Street and later I am off to Rushden as they have a Primark."
Emelia Natsy, aged 8, was outside Shoe Zone with her mum to get some school shoes. "We have been waiting for ages, but I need some school shoes," she said. Emelia's brother Daniel was also with her as he needed wellington boots.
Thelma Moody, 85, and daughter Christine from Huntingdon, were also outside Shoe Zone, and Thelma said: "There are a lot of good bargains in Shoe Zone and we know what we want. We got here early. My daughter wants some ankle boots. It has been an absolute nightmare not being able to get out and walking through the town centre seeing all the shops closed and everywhere so dead. It is so lovely to see people today."
