Published: 10:35 AM June 25, 2021

Dreamdrops approached idash in St Neots to help with its school's computer project. - Credit: IDASH

Hundreds of restored laptops and tablets were donated to ‘home-schooling’ pupils during the pandemic.

A campaign that saw more than 250 technology devices donated to pupils adversely-affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across Huntingdonshire has been hailed as an ‘amazing community success’.

An urgent appeal was launched for schools struggling to provide adequate IT equipment to pupils during the pandemic when most pupils were being taught at home. Huntingdonshire Children’s Charity, known locally as Dreamdrops, collaborated with technology solutions expert, idash, in Eaton Socon, St Neots, to launch the Laptop for Schools Project.

idash’s team of engineers were able to use parts from obsolete units to repair some of the discarded devices.

Dreamdrops chairman, Anne-Marie Hamilton, said: “The Laptop for Schools Project has been an amazing community success, and feedback from the schools has been extremely positive. Had it not been for idash, the whole project would have been a total non-starter."



