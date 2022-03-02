A supermarket will close its own-brand café in Huntingdon.

Sainsbury's will shut the Huntingdon branch of its café in spring 2022.

It is part of a plan to close 200 branches throughout the country, which will impact around 2,000 members of staff.

Just 67 cafés - including a nearby outlet in Ely - will be saved.

Sainsbury's is closing 200 cafés, but the supermarket chain will open up 30 new The Restaurant Hub branches serving food from brands such as Carluccio's - Credit: Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's plan is to build 30 new The Restaurant Hub areas, which will sell eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food from brands such as Ed's Easy Diner, Slim Chickens and Carluccio's.

It has been trialled at a Sainsbury's store in Selly Oak, Birmingham.

At the same time, a further 60 stores will gain Starbucks coffee shops.

Sainsbury's has not yet said where these shops will be.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer, said: "Whether customers are shopping for food, for Tu clothing, Habitat homewares or at Argos, the offer at The Restaurant Hub means they can also have breakfast, lunch or dinner in the store – or take a hot meal home with them."

He added: "As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

"We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time."

Boparan Restaurant Group - which owns brands such as Ed's Easy Diner and Carluccio's - will help to roll out the new The Restaurant Hub branches.

Satnam Leihal, Boparan CEO, said: "The Restaurant Hub allows customers to enjoy multiple brands by placing one order with one payment which can all be enjoyed on site, or all delivered in one bag with just one delivery charge.

"This gives customers choice that never existed before and we’re delighted to be the first in the market to land this experience with such incredible brands."

Sainsbury's said that its staff who are impacted by the closures will be prioritised for vacant roles.

Other stores near Huntingdon will also lose their own-brand cafés, including branches at Peterborough and Peterborough Bretton.