Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence , and Deputy Lord-Lieutenant, His Honour Neil McKittrick, with Pico's chairman, Mark Jones - Credit: Pico Technology

An IT technology company based in St Neots has been honoured with the Queen's Award for Enterprise for a second time.

Pico Technology was presented with the award and given a Grant of Appointment (an official certificate) as recognition for the company's achievements in International Trade.

In celebration of the prestigious milestone, team members met with a number of local dignitaries on October 6 for an official presentation at Pico's head offices.

Pico's chief operating officer, Mrs Jane Percy, said: "We are honoured to receive the Queen's Award for Enterprise for a second time.

"This is a very special occasion for us, and we are pleased to celebrate with such prestigious guests.

"This also shows how hard our employees have worked over the last few challenges. We are very proud."

Pico had previously won the award in 2014 and was again awarded because of its long history of designing PC Oscilloscopes, PC Data Loggers and Automotive Diagnostics tools and exporting them worldwide.

The Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE, and the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant, His Honour Neil McKittrick, attended the event and presented the award to Pico's chairman, Mark Jones.

Also present at the ceremony were civic guests that included the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Jennifer Crompton, Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly, Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Ben Pitt, and chair of Cambridgeshire County Council Cllr Stephen Ferguson.

Attendees enjoyed sandwiches, scones and "a great day was had by all."

The PC Oscilloscopes that contributed to Pico's award were introduced by the company 31 years again, and since then, it has achieved continuous growth year after year.

Traditional oscilloscopes are bulky instruments that occupy a large area on an engineer’s workbench, but Pico's are PC-based products which are portable and as affordable as a traditional version.

Pico also contributes to several UK charities and helps to train students every year from nearby colleges.

The award is now valid for five years, and previous winners have reported that the benefits of the award include worldwide recognition, increased commercial value and a boost to staff morale.

To learn more about Pico Technology, visit www.picotech.com.