Support for rising energy costs across Huntingdonshire
More than 64,000 households across the Huntingdonshire area will be supported in rising energy costs under a new Government plan.
Jonathan Djanogly MP has welcomed the plans which will mean 64,197 households across the district are set to be supported with a £150 non-repayable cash rebate.
Plans worth up to £350 per household will be in place across Huntingdonshire in total, as part of the £9.1 billion package of Government support to help with rising energy bills.
It follows Ofgem’s confirmation that the energy price cap will rise by £700 from April.
Mr Djanogly MP said: “Global pressures have led to households across Huntingdonshire feeling a squeeze on their household costs, so it is right that the Government has come forward with this support.
“These measures will help 64,197 households across Huntingdonshire with council tax bills, as well as a £200 rebate on energy bills for all households, on top of pre-existing measures to support families, such as the Warm Home Discount scheme.
“This will deliver support to more people and at a faster pace – giving families the support they need now.”
Measures also include continuing with plans to increase the Warm Homes Discount and extend eligibility by one-third to three million vulnerable households, worth £150.