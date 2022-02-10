Households across Hunts can get help for rising energy costs - Credit: ARCHANT

More than 64,000 households across the Huntingdonshire area will be supported in rising energy costs under a new Government plan.

Jonathan Djanogly MP has welcomed the plans which will mean 64,197 households across the district are set to be supported with a £150 non-repayable cash rebate.

Plans worth up to £350 per household will be in place across Huntingdonshire in total, as part of the £9.1 billion package of Government support to help with rising energy bills.

It follows Ofgem’s confirmation that the energy price cap will rise by £700 from April.

Mr Djanogly MP said: “Global pressures have led to households across Huntingdonshire feeling a squeeze on their household costs, so it is right that the Government has come forward with this support.

Jonathan Djanogly MP for Huntingdon - Credit: Archant

“These measures will help 64,197 households across Huntingdonshire with council tax bills, as well as a £200 rebate on energy bills for all households, on top of pre-existing measures to support families, such as the Warm Home Discount scheme.

“This will deliver support to more people and at a faster pace – giving families the support they need now.”

Measures also include continuing with plans to increase the Warm Homes Discount and extend eligibility by one-third to three million vulnerable households, worth £150.