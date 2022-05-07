Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Meet the Polish businesswoman offered a position in the Uk's Department of International Trade

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:18 PM May 7, 2022
Karolina Wlodarczyk MA has been invited to be an ‘Export Champion’ for the UK’s Department of International Trade.

Karolina Wlodarczyk MA has been invited to be an ‘Export Champion’ for the UK’s Department of International Trade. - Credit: Cameo Photography Ltd

The Head of export at Le Mark Group Ltd in Cambridgeshire, Karolina Wlodarczyk MA, has been uniquely invited to be an ‘Export Champion’ for the UK’s Department of International Trade.

The managing director of Le Mark Stuart Gibbons has highlighted the hard work of Karolina, a Polish citizen originally from Raciborz.

Karolina has built her reputation internationally, leading from the front at trade shows worldwide and is now responsible for over 70 international distributors of Le Mark, either direct or leading her export department team.

Stuart said: "Since joining, her career has gone from strength to strength."

"It’s a pleasure to share this story of success, Karolina is a credit to the Polish education system and Poland itself.

"She is a great ambassador for Poland, proving that strong ethics, hard work and professionalism with always be noted."

Karolina, who has a master's degree from Opole University, is currently undertaking additional formal Business training and education with an ambition of future graduation with ARU Peterborough.


Huntingdon News

