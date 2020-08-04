The chain is the latest High Street outlet to undertake a restructuring of its business after trading was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is set to launch an insolvency procedure which could see 67 of its 449 outlets close.

The firm would not say which sites are affected, as the final outcome of the restructuring has “yet to be decided”.

In Huntingdonshire the popular Italian chain has restaurants at Rowley Leisure Park, St Neots and High Street, Huntingdon.

Zoe Bowley, UK and Ireland managing director for Pizza Express, said the closures would be “incredibly sad for our Pizza Express family and we will do everything we can to support our teams at this time”.

Pizza Express reopened 60 restaurants in July after closing on March 23 for lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

It now has 166 outlets open as the Eat Out to Help Out initiative starts.