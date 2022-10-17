Customers at the Olive Restaurant can enjoy a tuk-tuk ride as part of an authentic Indian experience. - Credit: Abul Chowdhury

The Olive restaurant in St Neots is striving to bring the heritage of India to residents of the town through its authentic tuk-tuk service and street food experience.

The restaurant owner, Abul Chowdhury, brought the tuk-tuk to also bring a sense of fun for customers, who have been enjoying rides in the vehicle since August.

Mr Chowdhury said: "It’s just real heritage and bringing that into the town. It’s as if you’re in India again, and you have your meal and meet and greet all in one package.”

Owner Abul Chowdhury hopes the tuk-tuk will bring people to St Neots and help the "growth and economy" of the town. - Credit: Abul Chowdhury

"We’re the first of its kind in the whole area, and It’s great fun as well. The customers love it."

Customers can enjoy their meal and book a ride home if they live within a 2-mile radius of the restaurant or even ask for a quick spin.

The tuk-tuk also has a built-in cooker, meaning the restaurant can bring its street food speciality to street festivals.

The staff and chefs at the Olive Restaurant pose together following a successful review from the Oakham Curry Club. - Credit: Abul Chowdhury

The Oakham Curry Club reviewers recently awarded the restaurant a high rating, and Mr Chowdhury hopes the tuk-tuk and recognition will bring people into St Neots and drive the "growth and economy" of the town.



