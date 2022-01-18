Huntingdon bookshop Niche Comics is one of 500 independent stores to get a share of £2m. - Credit: Archant

A Huntingdon bookshop is one of 500 independent stores to get a share of £2m generated from strong Christmas sales online.

Niche Comics, on High Street, will share in the profits of Bookshop.org that reached its second million in less than 10 months.

Bookshop.org customers have now generated more than £2 million in profit, with 55 per cent of the total profit being distributed to bookshops in customer-designated commissions.

Forty-five per cent is also shared equally among all participating bookshops as part of a shared profit pool.

Angela Makey, from Niche Comics, said: "The commission earned from Bookshop.org has provided welcome additional financial support during the pandemic.

Huntingdon bookshop Niche Comics is one of 500 independent stores to get a share of £2m. - Credit: Google Earth

“In addition, we have been able to use the money to add more display shelves at Niche Comics, and also run open mic poetry, acoustic nights and author events in partnership with The Commemoration Hall.”

Nicole Vanderbilt, managing director of Bookshop.org UK, said: “We believe readers should go into an indie bookshop whenever they can – there is simply nothing else like it, but when they can't, there is a better way to buy books online.”