Published: 1:25 PM April 13, 2021

Footwear retailer, Shoe Zone, has given its Huntingdon store a revamp ahead of its reopening on April 12.

The new 'concept shop' at 125 High Street, reopened as part of the lock-down easing and has undergone a transformation, along with a new range of stock.

Charlotte Maker, head of marketing at Shoe Zone, said: “We are very excited to be opening our newly refitted store in Huntingdon. On opening we will have 51 concept stores of this kind open in total, which is a great achievement. We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them into our new store.”

Shoe Zone operates from a portfolio of around 430 stores and has approximately 3,000 employees across the UK.

The store portfolio consists of more than 380 high street stores containing the core Shoe Zone product range and more than 50 larger retail park units.











