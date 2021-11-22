The BIPC project has been launched to support businesses in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: BIPC

A new project has been launched to offer grants and support to businesses in Cambridgeshire.

The BIPC Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Jumpstart initiative has expanded across the region and is designed to help start-up businesses set up and grow.

In the knowledge that funding is often crucial to early onset businesses, £30k of grants will be awarded at the beginning of 2022 as a key benefit of the BIPC Jumpstart programme.

The programme is open to start-up businesses that registered in Cambridgeshire or Peterborough on or after January 14, 2021, or those that will be registered and trading in Cambridgeshire or Peterborough within two months of receiving the BIPC Jumpstart grant in February 2022.

To be eligible, business owners need to fully engage in at least three BIPC business support tools, before submitting a business plan and BIPC Jumpstart application form. Applicants will be asked to highlight how a grant allocation (of up to maximum of £5,000) would make a difference to their business.

Applications are open from Thursday 11 November until Friday 14 January 2022.

The grants on offer are set to be popular but are just one part of the BIPC Jumpstart programme. Participants will also have access to further prizes and support packages to help them on their new business journey throughout 2022; with more details, including the judging panel and delivery partners, set to be announced soon.

Once all grant applications have been received, judges will invite a shortlist of applicants to present at a series of pitching events at Cambridge Central Library in February 2022, before the overall 2022 BIPC Jumpstart grant recipients are announced.

Councillor Tom Sanderson, Chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Communities, Social Mobility and Inclusion Committee, said: “The Business & IP Centre Cambridgeshire & Peterborough is committed to supporting new businesses at every stage of their start-up journey - from that initial spark of an idea through to launch and growth.

"We’re delighted to confirm the launch of BIPC Jumpstart as an additional support tool and excited to bring this unique opportunity to new start-up businesses in the local area.”

More information about the new BIPC Jumpstart programme and downloadable entry forms are available to view at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/BIPCjumpstart, with regular social media activity also due to be published online, linked by the hashtag #BIPCjumpstart.
























