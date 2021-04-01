Published: 10:00 AM April 1, 2021

The Post Office and Nisa store at Papworth Everard are set to be refurbished following their transformation into a Co-op Foods outlet after the retirement of long-serving postmaster Dilip Maher who has held the post for more than a quarter of a century.

Work on the refurbishment will mean a temporary closure of the post office which closed on March 27 and is scheduled to reopen at 9am on May 21.

The move will provide an extra 68 hours of post office services each week in a modern retail environment at the new Co-op store.

Mr Maher, who has been at the shop since 1975, including 26 years as postmaster, said: “When I started the shop was completely derelict, and thanks to the loyalty of our customers we have been able to completely transform the post office and the shop.

“It has been a real journey to get to where we are today, and I am proud to have been postmaster for 26 years alongside my brilliant staff.”

Mr Maher thanked the community for all their support throughout the years, adding: “The loyalty of our customers has allowed the post office to be a community hub in the Village. The customers are the most important part of that, and I am going to miss them all.”

He said he was looking forward to remaining part of the Papworth Everard community, and to being on the other side of the counter as a customer at the post office.

Matthew Hatfull, Post Office Network provision lead, said: “We thank Dilip Maher for his loyal and devoted service to Papworth Everard and we wish him a happy, well-earned retirement.

“The store needs to temporarily close for refurbishment before re-opening as a Co-op. The new-look branch will be open much longer hours than before."

During the refit, post office services will be available at Hilton and Fenstanton.

The new outlet will feature postal services running from 7am-10pm Monday to Sunday, an extra 68 hours on top of present opening hours, with all day opening on Sunday and Wednesday and Saturday afternoons.

There will be two post office counters located alongside the retail counters and daily opening hours will be longer.







