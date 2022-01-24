Radis Care has taken on a fleet of new cars. - Credit: RADIS CARE

A Huntingdon care provider has a fleet of new cars ready and waiting for its new drivers who will be providing vital hospital to home care services in the local area.

Radis Community Care will be running seven new car contracts providing urgent care for people coming from hospital or in need of priority care.

The contracts will open up new job opportunities for care workers across Huntingdon, Cambridge City and South, Ely, Wisbech and March at the end of this month, allowing the provision of care in the home.

The seven new Fiat 500 cars were bought in addition to the existing nine hospital to care home contracts already in place.

Winning additional contracts demonstrates the team’s successful work so far in the local community, said Nicholas Denniston, manager of the Radis Huntington branch.

He said: ”To be commissioned with these new contracts is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of the team within this branch. It is an exciting new chapter for Radis within Cambridgeshire, and I am so proud to be a part of it."



























