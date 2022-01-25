A new bridal shop has opened in Ellington, fulfilling a childhood dream for Michelle Tinsley.

Lily Francis Bridal is now taking bookings for viewing of her collection of bridalwear which includes accessories such as hair pieces, belts and veils.

Michelle worked tirelessly to be open in December as says she expects to be busy as lots of brides had to cancel their weddings during the last 18 months due to the pandemic.

“I’m really excited to be opening my new bridalwear shop, and can’t wait to show everyone my stunning dress collection. Lily Francis Bridal is all about making the bride feel comfortable during her visit, with soft decors and a relaxed environment for the bridal party.”

To book your appointment you can contact Michelle through all different mediums, email sales@lilyfancisbridal.co.uk or check out her website at www.lilyfrancisbridal.co.uk along with her Facebook and Instagram pages for daily updates.