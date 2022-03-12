New B&M superstore to replace town’s closed down Poundstretcher
A new B&M superstore is set to open in Cambridgeshire later this month – replacing a closed down Poundstretcher.
Bosses are still “waiting on the final information” but have confirmed plans to open on Newtown Road in Ramsey on Saturday, March 26.
The site off the B1040 was home to a now closed Poundstretcher and is less than 10 miles from Chatteris and just over 11 miles from Huntingdon.
It’s not yet known if the existing B&M ‘Express’ store in the Cambridgeshire town will remain in Great Whyte road after the larger store opens its doors.
The smaller Heron Foods store opened in June 2019 and created 17 jobs for the community after replacing the former Original Factory Shop.
The new superstore promises to be “the ideal place to do all of your weekly grocery shopping”.
A message on B&M’s website reads: “B&M on Newtown Road in Ramsey is the ideal place to find exciting new accessories and products for your homeware and DIY needs.
“We also offer a superb range of toys, games, gifts, beauty products and more.
“With products from top brands available at the best possible price - including wine, beer, baby food, pet food and a vast selection of quality household and lifestyle products.
“You’ll be able to save both time and money when you pay us a visit.
“We’re very easy to find, too. Just around the corner from Ramsey Community Centre, we have plenty of onsite parking available.”
B&M has been approached for a comment.