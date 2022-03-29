Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
New B&M store now open in Ramsey

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM March 29, 2022
The new B&M store in Ramsey opened its doors on Saturday.

The new B&M store in Ramsey opened its doors on Saturday. - Credit: B&M

The new B&M store opened in Ramsey on Saturday creating 26 jobs for people in the local area.

Staff were asked to nominate a local charity they thought deserved some VIP treatment and they chose the team from the Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust to take centre stage and officially unveil the new store.

Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust (RNT) offers community-led activities and services to everyone who lives or works in Ramsey and its surrounding villages. RNT is managed by a group of local volunteer trustees who are committed to the creation of a strong, active and inclusive community.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

A spokesman for the store said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.

“A big thank you to the team at Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do in supporting the local people.”



