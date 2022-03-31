Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Business

Aldi to create over 80 jobs with salaries up to £63k in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:48 AM March 31, 2022
Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday December 1 File photo dated 01/08/12 of a general view of Aldi supermark

Aldi are pushing on recruitment across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: PA

Supermarket chain Aldi is looking to recruit more than 80 new members of staff across Cambridgeshire – with salaries paying up to £63,000.  

The discount store giants have created 87 jobs across the county, from all levels of experience, from store assistant to store manager roles.  

Jobs will be based in Ely, Huntingdon and Cambridge. 

It comes amid a UK-wide recruitment push by Aldi who are expecting to create more than 2,000 new jobs nationwide 

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible. 

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Cambridgeshire. 

“Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager hospitalised after being struck by car in Ramsey
  2. 2 Tributes paid to ballet dancer and teacher John Dowson
  3. 3 Builder duped businesses in asbestos licence lie across Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 New B&M store now open in Ramsey
  2. 5 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Drug dealers jailed after police uncover £7k of cocaine and MDMA
  4. 7 Judge told 48-year-old bungling burglar from St Neots to ‘give up crime’
  5. 8 Drunk lorry driver over three times the limit near Huntingdon
  6. 9 Home of the week: Renovated house in St Ives with garden and parking
  7. 10 The 9 Michelin Guide restaurants in Cambridgeshire

Store assistants at Aldi can earn at least £10.10 an hour nationally, and £11.55 inside the M25.   

For more information about the jobs on offer, visit: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk  

Retail
Ely News
Huntingdon News
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

The park and ride site in Meadow Lane, St Ives. Picture: GOOGLE

Cambridgeshire County Council

Construction of renewable energy project at St Ives park and ride starts

Alexander Gilham

person
BAM Nuttall believe allegations of defects are "poorly and inadequately explained". 

Cambridgeshire County Council

Guided bus High Court battle costs county council £3.2m in a year

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A family sit around a table, with meals and wine.

Food and Drink

9 of the best family-friendly pubs in Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Will Cambridgeshire see snow this week?

Cambridgeshire Weather

Met Office predicts snow this week in Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon