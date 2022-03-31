Supermarket chain Aldi is looking to recruit more than 80 new members of staff across Cambridgeshire – with salaries paying up to £63,000.

The discount store giants have created 87 jobs across the county, from all levels of experience, from store assistant to store manager roles.

Jobs will be based in Ely, Huntingdon and Cambridge.

It comes amid a UK-wide recruitment push by Aldi who are expecting to create more than 2,000 new jobs nationwide

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Cambridgeshire.

“Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success.”

Store assistants at Aldi can earn at least £10.10 an hour nationally, and £11.55 inside the M25.

For more information about the jobs on offer, visit: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk