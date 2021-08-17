News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Poll

National Hospitality Day: Tell us your favourite venue in Hunts

Clare Butler

Published: 11:44 AM August 17, 2021    Updated: 12:23 PM August 17, 2021
Share your favourite restaurant or pub to mark National Hospitality Day. Pictured is a savoury dish from Chi in Huntingdon.

To mark National Hospitality Day, we're asking readers to share their favourite restaurants, pubs and other hospitality venues.

Hospitality has taken a hit during the pandemic, with businesses forced to close due to lockdown restrictions. 

National Hospitality Day on Saturday, September 18 is a celebration of our resilient restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars and their suppliers.

MORE: Huntingdon home to one of the most 'luxurious' breakfasts in the UK

So to welcome back our brilliant businesses, please fill out our survey and nominate your favourite Hunts venue - whether it's delicious local cuisine, a pub that has withstood the challenges of the pandemic, or a hotel that has recently opened up its doors.



Food and Drink
Huntingdon News

