Titan, which is at the top of Paxton Hill, near St Neots, usually makes parts and develops technology for F1, professional motorsport and for supercar automotive manufacturers. McLaren, Aston Martin and Caterham who are all regular clients.

The company employs 95 staff, but since the coronavirus pandemic, it has re-purposed the organisation to become an instant key supplier for the manufacture of parts for ventilator products for a number of the projects that the Government has recently initiated.

Thanks to the “dedication and commitment” of its staff, the 25 CNC milling machines and lathes at Titan are now churning out ventilator parts six days a week, night and day, and will be for the next month at least.

George Lendrum, managing director at Titan, said: “I am always impressed with what we do as business, and this transformation is testament to the loyal and dedicated staff at Titan who have worked like trojans to re-purpose the factory for the projects that are so central to the push to equip the NHS with more ventilators.

“The response from everyone has been simply phenomenal: we reversed furlough for a number of the staff, ignored Easter, and have worked throughout the period. Additionally, suppliers have stayed open to continue delivering the raw materials that are needed to keep production going.

“We know that every extra part we make will ensure a hospital somewhere will have another ventilator to help those suffering due to this cruel virus. That’s why we are so committed to delivering so quickly.”

Although Titan says it would like to return to its normal performance orientated automotive business as soon as is feasible, it recognises the current work is of vital importance to the NHS’s urgent need for volume ventilators to save lives.

Michael Sheridan, operations director at Titan, added: “None of us have ever experienced this type of urgency. The importance of maintaining the quality of the output is obviously vital to the programmes and we are all committed to ensuring on-time deliveries. We have a really dedicated group at Titan; it’s inspiring and a real pleasure to be involved”.

Jonathan Djanogly, MP for the Huntingdon constituency, added: “Ventilators are vital to treating people with severe cases of COVID-19 and I delighted that Titan, one of Huntingdonshire’s long-standing manufacturing companies, has responded so positively to the Government’s national call-to-arms asking manufacturers across the country to turn their capabilities towards building more ventilators. I am grateful to Titan for the impressive speed in which it has transformed its manufacturing output to support the national effort in fighting this virus.”