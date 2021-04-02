News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Launch of electric charging points programme

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:00 PM April 2, 2021   
Electric charging points programme launches in Huntingdon.

Electric charging points programme launches in Huntingdon. - Credit: HDC

A phased roll-out of electric charging points has been launched in the area. A consultation carried out by Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC)  last year, showed that the main barrier to buying an electric vehicle was the lack of charging points.

In a move to increase the number of charging points, HDC has drawn up a phased roll out of Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging points.

The first one to go live will be in Huntingdon. 

Executive councillor for operations and environment, Cllr Marge Beuttell said “We have listened to the feedback of our residents to deliver these facilities and in a way that can be adapted in the future, given the fast moving nature of electric vehicle charging technology. This is just the start of a programme of work to deliver the infrastructure that supports electric vehicle charging in Huntingdonshire.”

A mixture of 3kW and 7kW power charging points will be available in short and long-stay car parks run by the council at 13 locations, with five of these being installed as part of Phase One by the end of May.




Huntingdon News

