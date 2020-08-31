The resort, based on the edge of St Neots, has installed 10 more electric car supercharger points for guests to encourage electric car usage. There is now a total of 24 charger points on the site.

This latest development supports Wyboston Lakes Resort ‘2020 Green Objectives’ initiative, which includes reducing its carbon footprint by 50 per cent by 2025.

The resort recently partnered with The Energy Check, specialists in minimising energy usage costs and CO2 to increase energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint as part of the strong commitment to its sustainability strategy.

Some of the initiatives already in place include the reduction of energy consumption throughout the venue by upgrading the lighting across site to the latest energy efficient LEDs which are turned off by movement sensors when a room is not in use, and ensuring energy ratings are considered as part of the purchasing decision for all new heavy equipment.

The resort recycled more than 20,000kg of cardboard waste in the last year; is continuing to fulfil its ‘zero waste to landfill’ promise for the fifth consecutive year and actively supports the mia’s #20percentless campaign to cut back on single-use plastics each year.

The team at Wyboston Lakes Resort is continually scrutinising a wide range of its operational areas and delving to greater depths and detail in search of potential sustainability improvements.

Steve Jones, managing director at the resort, said: “We are committed to continuing the expansion of our sustainability initiatives. Installing Tesla Supercharger Points is the latest step for the project. Electric cars are the future for working towards a cleaner planet and installing more charger points aligns with the objectives of our sustainability project.”

This commitment to sustainability has recently been recognised and accredited by three leading organisations. Wyboston Lakes Resort has now achieved Gold Standard with the Green Tourism Awards, Greengage and the International Association of Conference Centres Green Star certification programme.

For more information about Wyboston Lakes Resort, visit: www.wybostonlakes.co.uk.