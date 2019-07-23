The Hunts Post Business Awards 2018. Picture: ROB MORRIS The Hunts Post Business Awards 2018. Picture: ROB MORRIS

The award is open to any business within Huntingdonshire employing 11 people or more, whose growth, ambition and quality of management has enabled it to deliver on a compelling business strategy.

The judges will be looking for evidence of profitability, a demonstration of how the firm has successfully adapted to changing markets, and an idea of how well the business fits into its marketplace.

In order to stand out from the rest, firms will also be expected to outline a sound plan for development in the future, focusing on how the firm fits into the marketplace, how it is adapting to changing markets, and what plans it has for development in the coming years.

This award is currently available for sponsorship. Please contact sponsorship account manager Ashleigh Jackson on 01438 866081 or e-mail ashleigh.jackson@archant.co.uk for more information about how you can become part of this successful event.

The Hunts Post Huntingdonshire Business Awards are scheduled to take place at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, on November 1.

By entering the Medium Business of the Year award, your firm could also be crowned Company of the Year.

Dubbed the 'Winner of Winners', the Company of the Year award is decided from among the winners of the medium, small, and new business categories.

The enter the New Business of the Year award - open to any company or sole trader - entrants must provide judges with a summary of their firm's business plan.

Small Business of the Year entrants must outline their business, tell us if their business is profitable, and what their plans for development are.

The deadline for entries to this year's awards is September 2.

Information about the entry process and the categories available can be found online at: www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk.