Published: 2:57 PM September 28, 2021

More than 30 organisations from across St Neots came together in the Market Square to showcase and celebrate the power of community in business.

St Neots Market Square become an exhibition hall for the day on Friday September 24 for this unique B2B event.

St Neots Business Showcase was organised collaboratively by St Neots Town Council, Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce and Shifties to provide a unique platform for local businesses to connect and celebrate success, and strength beyond Covid.

George Hay with the Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson, Alex Hughes from Shifties, Dr Nik Johnson Mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. - Credit: Katie Williams

The event included representation from Huntingdonshire District Council’s Economic Development team and the Combined Authority of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Growth Works experts, providing businesses advice and support with skills and growth plans in the region.

Exhibitors were visited by the Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridge Dr Nick Johnson, who attended the event to meet local businesses as well as Councillor Stephen Ferguson, Mayor of St Neots, Vic Annells, CEO of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce and Alex Hughes, founder of Shifties.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Stephen Ferguson, Mayor of St Neots, said: “Since I’ve been Mayor the resilience and ingenuity of the business community is one of the things that has impressed me most.

“With future investment in our town centre, and our key location on the Ox Cam Arc, the future business economy of St Neots is looking very bright indeed.”

Alex Hughes, Founder of Shifties and Shift Momentum, said: “It was a fantastic day for the businesses in the area to build more brand awareness for their business and expand their network, the positivity of all that attended brings optimism to the future of business in and around St Neots.”

Vic Annells of the Chambers of Commerce said: “It was a great day and everyone I spoke to was feeling positive and upbeat, and there were a huge number of “it is so great to be back out” comments.

Exhibitors included on the day Action Coach, Art&Soul, Bagel Box, Beacon Wealth, Black Cat Radio, Floored by Ian, Men to Talk, Stage Works, Wyboston Lakes, Nelson Lodge and many more.

The day included key note speeches from Jamala Osman and Justin Leigh, with panel discussions and business and advice workshops.