With Brexit Day imminent - this Friday - the Mayoral Combined Authority is renewing calls for businesses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to take advantage of a free service to help them prepare for the UK's withdrawal.

So far take-up of the Brexit4Business service, fully funded by the Mayoral Combined Authority and the Business Board, has been "disappointingly slow", even though the advice and workshops on offer are uniquely tailored to the client and give specialist advice on many detailed topics, including settlement schemes for staff from the European Union, and documentation requirements for companies after Brexit.

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Mayor James Palmer said: "It's a sophisticated service and totally free to business. That should make it particularly valuable for small and medium-sized companies who want to keep on top of Brexit but can't splash out on expensive consultants like some of the bigger players. It's a complex area and this service puts highly specialised expertise into the client's hands at no cost. The disappointing take-up so far may be down to companies holding back in the belief that Brexit might not happen but now everyone has to wake up and get on top of the detail fast.

"Our job is to help business flourish here and it's absolutely crucial that we engage with employers of EU workers in our area, and also share key information on how different sectors may be affected by the reality of Brexit. The service is run by unbiased specialists - not by accountants or solicitors who might have a commercial interest - and is well worth a look for any company boss who wants to start on the front foot and hit the ground running,"

Businesses which have already attended workshops or received advice have praised the service which delivers tailored company and sector specific advice on:

· Import and export implications, with the EU and globally

· Documentation required before and after Brexit

· Effect on finance and funding

· Impact of any 'no-deal' Brexit

· Preparing your employees

· EU settlement for your workers

· Legislation, and process changes

· Right to work checks

· Penalties for non-compliance

· Impact of Brexit on productivity

Brexit4Business will provide Brexit advice to businesses within the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority area, including Huntingdonshire and Fenland, to help answer questions on how Brexit will affect their trade and what they need to do now and in future.

For more information, go to: brexit4business.co.uk.