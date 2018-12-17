Loungers, which has more than 100 venues across the UK, has applied for an alcohol licence to Huntingdonshire District Council.

The chain was founded in 2002 in Bristol and has enjoyed rapid growth since then, with outlets in Birmingham, Nottingham, Peterborough, and Manchester among others.

The firm has also advertised for a head chef and general manager for the premises.

A spokesman for the firm said that, subject to securing successful planning consent, the firm proposed to open a new Lounge in spring next year.

In the application, the firm has applied for permission to serve alcohol at the premises, which was formerly occupied by Argos, from 10am-11pm, Sunday to Wednesday, 10am-midnight, Thursday to Saturday, and 10am-1am on New Year’s Eve.

Its opening hours will be daily from 8am until 30 minutes after the end of its proposed alcohol licence times.

Argos moved into the Huntingdon branch of Sainsbury’s in February.

Anyone wishing to make submissions regarding the alcohol licence application can write to the district council by December 25.