Charming 'cakery' selling sweet treats opens in Ramsey

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 2:50 PM January 25, 2022
Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street.

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street. Pictured is Carley Phillips. - Credit: Archant

Scrumptious handmade cakes, afternoon teas and warming drinks are on the menu at a new "cakery" in Ramsey. 

Loades of Cakes opened in the High Street on January 15 – and has already proved popular for those with a sweet tooth. 

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street.

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street. Pictured is Trisha, Carley, David and Susan. - Credit: Archant

More than 500 customers visited in the first few days, as 600 yummy cupcakes were produced by the family-run team. 

From a vegan sea salt caramel chocolate cake slice to chocolate stroopwaffle cupcakes – there’s something to tempt everyone’s fancy! 

The décor of the shop is stylishly decorated with neon lettering and pink flowers. 

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street.

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street. - Credit: Archant

Loades of Cakes is open Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 4pm (or until they sell-out of goodies) and hot and cold drinks, sausage rolls and scones can also be served as part of an afternoon tea. 

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street.

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street. - Credit: Archant

Custom cake orders can be made but must be booked three months in advance. 

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/loadesofcakescarley

Carley and Freddie are joined by Mayor Corney for the big opening event.

Carley and Freddie are joined by Mayor Corney for the big opening event. - Credit: Archant

Carley and David Phillips from Loades of Cakes in Ramsey.

Carley and David Phillips from Loades of Cakes in Ramsey. - Credit: Archant


Food and Drink
Ramsey News

