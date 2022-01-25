Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street. Pictured is Carley Phillips. - Credit: Archant

Scrumptious handmade cakes, afternoon teas and warming drinks are on the menu at a new "cakery" in Ramsey.

Loades of Cakes opened in the High Street on January 15 – and has already proved popular for those with a sweet tooth.

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street. Pictured is Trisha, Carley, David and Susan. - Credit: Archant

More than 500 customers visited in the first few days, as 600 yummy cupcakes were produced by the family-run team.

From a vegan sea salt caramel chocolate cake slice to chocolate stroopwaffle cupcakes – there’s something to tempt everyone’s fancy!

The décor of the shop is stylishly decorated with neon lettering and pink flowers.

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street. - Credit: Archant

Loades of Cakes is open Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 4pm (or until they sell-out of goodies) and hot and cold drinks, sausage rolls and scones can also be served as part of an afternoon tea.

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street. - Credit: Archant

Custom cake orders can be made but must be booked three months in advance.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/loadesofcakescarley

Carley and Freddie are joined by Mayor Corney for the big opening event. - Credit: Archant

Carley and David Phillips from Loades of Cakes in Ramsey. - Credit: Archant



