John Bridge said: ““We welcome the measures outlined by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, this afternoon to support the self-employed and sole traders whose businesses have been affected by Coronavirus.

“The Chancellor’s announcement offers a lifeline to the vast majority of the UK’s 5 million self-employed people, many of whom have seen their livelihoods vanish overnight.

“Chambers, along with other business groups, have worked constructively with government to ensure the self-employed receive similar support to those who are employed through PAYE.

“We welcome the scale of this scheme and recognise the complexities involved in its design although it is not a panacea for all ills. It is now critical that the government delivers this practical support to people on the ground as soon as possible. As more information becomes available we will advise the details.”

Useful website: www.businesssupport.gov.uk/self-employment-income-support-scheme.