Plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Ramsey have been unveiled - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

A Lidl supermarket could soon open in Ramsey.

Just two days after B&M opened its new Ramsey store, Huntingdonshire District Council received a planning application for a Lidl in the town.

Plans for the store, which were handed to the council on March 28, include 1,411 square metres of retail floorspace, 864 sq metres of ancillary space, with associated car parking and landscaping.

It would sit to the north-west of the existing Tesco supermarket off the B1040 St Mary's Road.

Pegasus Group, which submitted the application on behalf of Oxford property firm Greystoke, said that the store would "widen the choice of food shopping locations in Ramsey".

A statement reads: "The majority of the retail offer in and other services in the town centre is located along the High Street and Great Whyte.

"The retailers are almost entirely independent.

"An edge-of-centre Poundstretcher has recently closed and is being replaced by a B&M store.

"The Tesco store is currently the primary food shopping location in the town and therefore, the proposed scheme which will deliver a Lidl store will seek to widen the choice of food shopping locations in Ramsey to serve its growing population."

The store would feature high glass frontage.

It would not sit within a "conservation area".

"There is a need for more quality employers in Ramsey," the statement adds.

Huntingdonshire councillors agreed to the principle of a mixed-use development on the site in March 2020.

A new Lidl supermarket (blue) and a multi-use games area (MUGA, green) for Ramsey Town Council would be among the first units to be built - Credit: Pegasus Group/Greystoke Land

Ramsey Town Council said that the development would "only be of benefit to the town", according to a report associated with the initial planning application.

As well as a Lidl supermarket, the developer would build a new one-acre multi-use games area (MUGA), which would be delivered to the town council.

There would be parking associated with the MUGA.

Huntingdonshire District Council approved the outline plan in 2020 with proviso for a skate park, veterinary clinic, and additional 829 sq metres for retail and dining.

The new B&M store in Ramsey opened on March 26 - Credit: B&M

B&M opened in the town on Saturday, March 26, with a store on Newton Road.

The planning application for Lidl is reference 22/00744/REM, with full details online: https://publicaccess.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/