The family-run Kwellers Coffee House Café, in St Neots, has announced it is taking the tough decision to close its doors after falling on tough times.

Kwellers has been situated along Cambridge Street and a part of the community for the last four years, but at the end of July/beginning of August, it will shut for good.

The announcement posted on social media said: "We cannot express just how difficult this decision has been to make, as this has been a lifelong dream of ours to own our own café, and we have loved every minute of our journey.

"We are enormously proud of what we have achieved over the last four years. None of us knew a pandemic would be on the horizon, and we did so well to survive through that.

"We are proud to have showcased small local businesses within the café, host events and parties, provide catering, and so much more."

The cafe prides itself on serving home-baked goods and hosts events, including children's events, making it a popular spot for young families.

More than 70 comments on the Facebook post expressed disappointment at the news, remarking what a happy and child-friendly café it was.

The Kwellers team hope to continue working until the first week of August, although this is dependent on stock levels.

In the meantime, it will be business as usual, and customers are encouraged to use their loyalty cards before the end of July and to contact the café if they have any concerns about bookings.



