KeCo Food Service Packaging Ltd took the prestigious manufacturer of the year title at the annual Foodservice Packaging Association Awards, which sales and marketing director John Young described as a 'huge accolade'.

He said: 'The Foodservice Packaging Association is the trade association which represents the UK packaging industry, and its annual awards evening celebrates the innovation, service, creativity and sustainability of the sector.

'For KeCo to be crowned manufacturer of the year is an amazing achievement as the highly sought-after award is testimony to the very high standards maintained by FPA members, like ourselves, who operate in accordance to a strict code of practice.'

Mr Young said: 'We were voted for by those in our industry, by FPA distributor members, and we're absolutely thrilled to receive this level of recognition from our peers.

'The win certainly reflects the dedication and commitment of our team, and is something the whole of KeCo is extremely proud of.'

KeCo was set up just under four years ago by a team with decades of experience in the industry between them, much of which was locally-based. It makes a wide range of packaging for top level retailers, including well-known high street names.

It has seen staff numbers increase to 40 at its site at Kimbolton.

Mr Young said the firm was particularly pleased to win the award from peers at a challenging time for the industry which is having to meet new environmental demands.

The award recognises the response to environmental challenges faced by the winner as well as the development of new and innovative solutions and quality of service.

It is awarded to the manufacturer which stands out from others across the board.

KeCo has become one of the UK's leading carton board packaging manufacturers and FPA members recognised its 'exceptional service and innovation' when making the award at a ceremony held in Brighton.

The FPA is the representative voice of the industry and promotes responsible manufacturing, sourcing, distribution, usage and disposal of food and foodservice packaging.